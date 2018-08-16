Bibb County Commissioners passed a 3 mill increase in a 5-4 vote Thursday.
Commissioners Elaine Lucas, Bert Bivins, Scotty Shepherd, Virgil Watkins and Al Tillman voted in favor of the increase.
Valerie Wynn, Larry Schlesinger, Mallory Jones, and Joe Allen voted against.
A meeting will be called Monday for the Operations and Finance Committee to determine what the money from the 3 mills will cover.
