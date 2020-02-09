81 cases cut from Bibb County's COVID-19 total due to 'data dump' error

The numbers show that Bibb's case count for June, July and August was higher than reported

State health officials say they've finally cleaned up Navicent Health's data dump.

As a result, they've dropped 81 from Bibb County's total case count

On Aug. 24, the North Central Health District reported 778 new COVID-19 cases in the county. Based on recent trends, that's about 10 or 11 days' worth of cases.

The state blamed Navicent, saying the Central Georgia heath care giant dumped 21,000 test results into the state's database that day.

Some of those dated back to mid-June, the state said, and some of those positive tests had already been reported.

After sorting out duplicate cases, the state says they've now counted 697 new Bibb cases. That's 81 fewer than originally reported.

Still, some of those cases date back to mid-June, so the case count for much of the summer was actually higher than first reported.

The Navicent data dump had little affect on the Aug. 24 count in the health district's 12 other counties: Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson.

The latest count shows 11 more cases overall: Putnam County gained 13 cases since Aug. 24, and Baldwin dropped eight cases.

By email, Michael Hokanson of the North Central Health District says Central Georgia's correct and updated numbers will appear in their Wednesday-afternoon update.