MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, Bibb County commissioners held a meeting on Virgil Watkins' proposal to cap alcohol-retail licenses in much of south and west Macon.

"These zip codes have been hit with a saturation of what I call 'predatory-type businesses,'" said Watkins.

Several neighbors came to the meeting to show support on the ordinance.

"Our clerks are being shot -- we've had two get shot within the last year within a mile of my house, and it's a problem. It's the only businesses that are sustaining in this area," said Napier Avenue neighbor Sara Nourachi.

Commissioners discussed making the alcohol license moratorium countywide.

Commissioner Joe Allen said, "These areas are really bad, but so are others."

"It hasn't been a problem in every part of the community," says Commissioner Al Tillman.

Elaine Lucas says commissioners constantly approve new alcohol licenses.

"How much of it do we need on one block?" she asked.

Community members agreed, "I've been preaching this for years. There's a liquor store on every corner, just like a church."

After further discussion, commissioners decided more details need to be sorted out, like including Planning and Zoning in the moratorium.

They voted to table the decision.

