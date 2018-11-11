UPDATE: 4 p.m.

Miley has identified the man as 51-year-old John Thomas.

They are classifying the investigation as a hit and run.

Bibb County deputies are investigating a pedestrian fatality off Ocmulgee East Boulevard on Sunday.

Bibb County Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says a call came in around 1:35 p.m. from a passerby who noticed a body on the side of the road near 5675 Ocmulgee East Boulevard.

Miley says the deceased appears to be a 51-year-old man. He was struck either early Sunday morning or during the night.

Investigators are currently trying to find out what type of vehicle hit the man, as well as reach out to his next of kin.

This is a developing story, stay with 13WMAZ for updates.

