Walker Road Landfill in Bibb County will be closed two days a week for maintenance and improvements in August.

The landfill earned a score of 90 from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Environmental Protection Division earlier this month.

Bibb County Solid Waste says they will be adding erosion control and doing work on pot holes and drainage.

The landfill will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays through the end of August, but will still be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

