Bibb Sheriff looking for help locating missing person

They are looking for Richard Lindsey Rowland, who was last seen leaving the Extended Stay Hotel on February 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for help locating a man who is missing, according to a press release.

They are looking for 55-year-old Richard Lindsey Rowland, who was last seen leaving the Extended Stay Hotel at 3980 Riverside Drive on February 10.

They say Rowland was with with a man named George Battle. They left the hotel in Rowland's 2004 red Toyota Tacoma. The tag number of the car is CKS5891.

A witness at the hotel said that Battle came back in the truck, without Rowland. Battle says Rowland walked away from the truck and never came back.

The Sheriff's Office says Rowland possibly suffers from mental illness or Autism.

They say Rowland is around 5 foot 10, and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair, and it is unclear what he was last seen wearing.