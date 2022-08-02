Bibb Commission advances $1.8M in federal money for violence prevention

It's the latest step since the program started almost six months ago.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Commissioners took another step Tuesday in building up Mayor Lester Miller's violence prevention program.

Leaders advanced about $1.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan money. It's broken down into six different projects, including funds for a project coordinator.

"We're taking a multi-faceted approach to all this. We're having a project coordinator that we're hiring that can coordinate all these events together with the different foundations and different groups," said Mayor Lester Miller.

Commissioners budgeted $150,000 over three years for that position. Also approved were two partnerships with youth organizations at $126,000 and $135,000 apiece.

The biggest ticket item was almost $812,000 to partner with One World Link, an Atlanta organization that provides job training and financial literacy courses.

"Now we're starting to put some bite behind that including funding. This commission agreed to fund about $2 million for crime interrupters, violence interrupters to help us in the community. They also set aside a couple million dollars in new technology for the sheriff," Miller said.

Miller says they'll open up applications for the project coordinator position next week. It's a three-year position for now, but he says that may change.