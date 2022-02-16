Bibb commission approves $1.8M in funding for Macon Violence Prevention Program

The funding includes money for a MVP coordinator and partnerships with youth organizations.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb commissioners Tuesday approved $1.8 million in funding for the Macon Violence Prevention Program.

The funding includes $150,000 for a MVP Coordinator as well as partnerships with youth organizations. Before the regular commission meeting at 6 p.m., those organizations had presentations for commissioners detailing what the funding would do for them.

Also making a pre-commission presentation was Andrea Cooke from Macon Mental Health Matters. That program was one of the earliest parts of the Macon Violence Prevention Program.

"This component was designed to serve an immediate need while the larger strategic plan was being developed," Cooke said.

Macon Mental Health Matters funding wasn't up for debate at this meeting, but one Central Georgia music artist says it's made a huge impact on his life.

Lorrell Smith grew up in Macon. Music is his lifeline.

"My grandmother got me into singing in the choir from an early age, maybe 4 or 5 years old," Smith said.

One of his favorite childhood memories is playing football in the street with his friends; but with those good memories come some bad ones, too.

"Took me to become an adult to realize that I really had some things that I need to work through from childhood just from things that I've experienced and seen," Smith said.

When a friend told him about Macon Mental Health Matters, he decided to check it out.

"They cater your plan to your needs and what works for you, so, yeah, it's been really helpful," he said.

The free program provides counseling, pop-up gyms and other mental health services. Cooke says the program is vital.

"Not having access to mental health services when experiencing a traumatic event impacts our entire society negatively," Cooke said.

Smith encourages anyone who thinks they may need it to get help through the program. He especially encourages men.