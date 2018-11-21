Bibb County commissioners approved $2.5 million for new sidewalks and a roundabout near the Middle Georgia State University campus.

During Thanksgiving break, there aren't many cars on campus at Middle Georgia State University.

Assistant vice president facilities manager David Sims says when the school picks up again, they need help.

“What we’re trying to do is get students safely across Eisenhower Parkway,” said Sims.

The school asked Macon-Bibb county commissioners to invest $2.5 million for sidewalk improvements and a roundabout near Romeiser Drive and Eisenhower Parkway and improvements along Ivey Drive.

Commissioner Bert Bivins voted no, but the money for the project passed 7-1.

“Actually, this project is also going to support additional students -- we're on the fast track for an $18.8 million student housing project that will complete July 1st, 2020, which will bring more people to this campus and more need for this project,” said Sims.

Sims says they also plan on expanding the campus.

They've already bought land around Eisenhower Parkway to expand the school, like a Circle K across the street. They're investing an additional $6 million buying up surrounding properties, paying for parks and beautification, and other expenses.

Sims says they have a plan for a second phase of improvements for a bridge to connect the new student housing complex with their campus. He estimates it will cost $700,000.

The resolution that got approved Tuesday night included an amendment to support the second phase as well.

School leaders say they've committed to spending more than $6 million for a new enrollment services center and expanding the campus.

© 2018 WMAZ