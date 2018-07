Tuesday night, Bibb commissioners approved spending a little more than $215,108 to keep the Macon Transit authority buses running on their current limited schedule.

The transit authority says they plan to keep that limited schedule until a possible millage rate increase is approved and the funds are released.

Riders with any questions about when a bus is going to arrive at a specific stop can call the transit authority at 478-803-2500.

© 2018 WMAZ