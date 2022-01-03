Bibb commission approves nearly $2.9 million to renovate Bloomfield Athletic Complex

The baseball fields are some of the last on the county's list for a makeover.

MACON, Ga. — After two renovations at Bloomfield Athletic Complex, Bibb leaders voted to start a third one.

Phase three of the renovations at the complex focuses on the baseball fields. Little sluggers have called Bloomfield home since the 1960s.

"This was one of the first Little League complexes in Macon-Bibb County," said Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Director Robert Walker. "Macon-Bibb County has six fields located here."

Now, after two other projects to renovate the gymnasium and field lighting, Bibb leaders have taken another step to help kids learn America's favorite game. They approved nearly $2.9 million in SPLOST money to pay for several improvements to the fields.

"Fencing, concession stands, restrooms, new natural turf, laser grading, new flagpoles and dugouts," Walker said, outlining the details.

Walker said Bloomfield is one of the last baseball complexes on the county's list for a makeover.

"We had some improvements here and there, but nothing to the magnitude of what we're about to see when it comes to improving our facility here," Walker said.

He says the project will take some time, but he thinks it's worth the wait. It's expected to take about six to eight months for Pellicano Construction to complete the renovation.

"I know it's needed," Walker said.