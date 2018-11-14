A public hearing was held Tuesday to discuss possible changes to Macon-Bibb County's liquor ordinance.

Virgil Watkins led a public discussion alongside commissioners Larry Schlesinger, Valerie Wynn, and Mayor Pro Tem Al Tillman.

The hearing discussed possible changes to the alcohol ordinance that Watkins said hasn't been updated in decades.

Possible changes included implementing a 3 percent liquor tax, forcing businesses that sell alcohol to close between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., and prorating license fees so that new licensees are only charged for calendar months.

Business owners had the chance to voice their concerns.

"We're just treading water and we're waiting, so I think the markets going to turn. I'm confident that it is. It's just a matter of all of this stuff hitting at one time can create a cascade effect where we have new businesses coming in that won't even be able to get their feet planted good," said Jeremy Smith, owner of Reboot Retrocade and Bar.

The commissioners still have to vote on modifications to the code, but the changes do have an effective date of January 1, 2019 for the enacted ordinance.

