If you live in Bibb County, you can now pay your trash bill in quarterly payments instead of annually.

By a unanimous vote 8-0, commissioners overthrew the mayor’s veto.

Last Friday, Mayor Robert Reichert sent an email stating he planned to veto the return to quarterly billing that commissioners had already passed.

RELATED: #13Investigates: Bibb Co.'s trash troubles

In the email, he argues that the expense to return to quarterly billing was too expensive.

RELATED: Reichert vetoes change back to annual garbage billing

Tax commissioner Wade McCord says it would cost him an additional $130,000 dollars for new software and an additional $30,000 a quarter.

Commissioner Mallory Jones and Joe Allen cosponsored the vote to overthrow the veto

“It’s just punitive. We don’t have to add that onto the tax bill for the seniors, widowers, people on fixed incomes, poor middle class, it’s punitive for all of those people. It’s just unfair to charge for a garbage bill a year in advance,” said Jones.

RELATED: 'I don't know why they had to change it,' says taxpayer on garbage fee due day

© 2018 WMAZ