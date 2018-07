Bibb commissioners plan to vote on a county millage rate increase on August 7th.

But before then, you can attend a series of public hearings to voice your concerns.

On Tuesday, July 31st, two separate hearings will be held -- one at 10 a.m. and another at 6 p.m., both at the Bibb Government Center.

Then on August 7th, you'll have one last chance to share your opinion at 4 p.m.

Commissioners are expected to vote at 6 p.m.

