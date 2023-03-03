Bibb commission to give Macon Transit Authority $375K to prevent bus fare increase

Critics say the bus-fare increase hits many of Macon’s neediest who need the buses for work and medical appointments

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County commission wants to prevent a Macon Transit Authority fare hike this year, and they’re ready to put their money where their mouth is.

The commission voted Tuesday to give MTA up to $375,000 in ARPA funds to make sure there won’t be any fare increase.

This comes after MTA's January announcement that it would raise its bus fare from $1.25 to $1.75.

It would have been the authority's first rate hike in 15 years.

They say the funds should be enough to prevent the proposed hike.

In March, Macon Transit Authority CEO Craig Ross said nobody wanted to increase the rate, but inflation hit hard, with gas expenses up nearly double from before the pandemic.

Critics say the bus-fare increase hits many of Macon’s neediest who need the bus for work and medical appointments.