MACON, Ga. — Some Macon-Bibb County commissioners have come under fire recently for social media posts and comments.

13WMAZ received dozens of messages over the weekend regarding posts from commissioner Elaine Lucas and many of them questioned if she violated county rules.

The posts were made on her personal Facebook page, not a county-affiliated one, but the posts are public for anyone to see.

The one messaged most to the station is captioned ‘Rest in bleach,’ and shows a photoshopped image of President Donald Trump in a casket surrounded by past Democratic and Republican leaders, his wife Melania, and a bottle of bleach.

Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore says their social media rules govern employees but not commissioners since they are elected officials.

The county Policies and Procedures manual says employees have a right to privacy and free speech on their personal social media and email accounts.

They are also encouraged to keep things professional if they list their work affiliation on their profile.

But again, the county cannot restrict postings by elected officials like Lucas’ post or Joe Allen’s from earlier this month.

He apologized for a comment on a Facebook Live video that police should shoot to kill when protests turn destructive.

WMAZ spoke to Lucas on the phone Monday afternoon. She said the posts are her personal Facebook page and her opinions.

She also said people who are offended don’t need to follow her posts.

Lucas represents District 3, which covers parts of south and east Macon. She was the only commissioner without opposition in last week’s primary election.

