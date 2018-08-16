Plenty of people wanted answers from Scotty shepherd

“I don’t want it, but I had to vote for it” said Shepherd.

Shepherd who changed his mind between meetings, deciding to vote in favor of a 3 mil increase.

“It was a people issue and the people we would be affecting sending home without a paycheck when you consider the library and public works and parks and recreation,” said Shepherd.

Those three agencies, along with the 21 other agencies previously voted on to receive portions of the 17 million dollars’ worth of outside agency funding, are on the chopping block now.

Commissioners did vote to restore funding to the libraries, but only for another month. The motion passed unanimously and received a round of applause.

Library director Jennifer Lautzenheiser received their monthly over $238,000 check.

“This emergency measure ot keep libraries and were hopeful that's it's continued,” said Lautzenheiser.

Commissioner Mallory Jones says that's why he didn’t vote for the 3 mil increase because there was no designation of funds attached to it. He says he has a plan for the 3 mils that includes a 2 percent contribution plan to balance out the budget.

“That’s the only way we're gong to get it done in my mind. It’s got to be a component of the budget that you are hereby required to make a 2 percent contribution as of January 2019,” said Jones.

Commissioners still need to find ways to cut 5 million dollars from outside agencies and they might need to get creative.

Operations and Finance committee chairman Virgil Watkins called for a special meeting on August 20th at 10 am to discuss how to balance the budget.

Bibb County Commissioners passed a 3 mill increase in a 5-4 vote Thursday and granted the libraries more than $238,000 dollars in funds.

Commissioners Elaine Lucas, Bert Bivins, Scotty Shepherd, Virgil Watkins and Al Tillman voted in favor of the increase.

Valerie Wynn, Larry Schlesinger, Mallory Jones, and Joe Allen voted against.

A meeting will be called Monday for the Operations and Finance Committee to determine what the money from the 3 mills will cover.

Commissioner Shepherd said although the libraries will receive funding, but it is unclear what other agencies will get funding.

"I just think we did the best we could because this thing started out as 5.0 [mill increase]," said Shepherd.

He said they worked hard to cut the millage rate increase down and had to make tough decisions.

