Soon, you may have to fork up an extra dollar or two to buy liquor in Bibb County.

Commissioner Virgil Watkins sponsored an ordinance to the alcohol code.

The ordinance includes a new liquor tax could have him paying more for a liquor license and have customers paying 3 percent more for liquor as well as prohibiting alcohol sales after 2 a.m. and requiring bartenders to get training.

Watkins says the changes could raise $600,000 for the county.

Cesare Mammarella knows a lot about running a restaurant. He's been managing businesses in downtown Macon for 20 years, but he’s now focusing on Bearfoot Tavern.

“I’ve always been a big cheerleader, a big supporter of downtown -- most of my businesses have been here,” said Mammarella.

Mammarella says downtown business owners are going through a lot of growing pains right now with parking meters, new infrastructure, and traffic, and now an additional tax on liquor and additional licensing fees.

“Will more people drink wine? Will more people drink beer? Maybe,” said Mammarella.

The commissioners still have not passed this increased tax, but commissioner Virgil Watkins is hosting a public forum on Tuesday to get business owners and their customers to head to the government center to voice their opinions on how they feel.

He says it'll start at 5:30 p.m. at the Bibb County government center.

© 2018 WMAZ