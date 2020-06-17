MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County is set to have a fireworks show on Independence Day.
Tuesday night, commissioners approved a fireworks show operated by Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics, a South Carolina-based company.
The show will be held at Lake Tobesofkee on July 4.
Overall, it will cost the county $15,000.
