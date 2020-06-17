MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County is set to have a fireworks show on Independence Day.

Tuesday night, commissioners approved a fireworks show operated by Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics, a South Carolina-based company.

The show will be held at Lake Tobesofkee on July 4.

Overall, it will cost the county $15,000.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.