MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Commissioners approved a proposed ordinance to limit hours for food and other types of marts.

It comes after 3 gun-related deaths in just over a month at a Houston Avenue food mart.

The county defines the marts as convenience stores that sell about 85-percent food and nonalcoholic items, and are less than 10,000 square feet.

The ordinance goes into effect next month, with those stores having to close between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.