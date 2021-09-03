The proposed ordinance would ban businesses from selling alcohol to go if they are within 100 yards of a church or county recreation center

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County commissioners are considering prohibiting alcohol licenses for businesses who sell alcohol to go near a church or county recreation center.

The proposed ordinance stems from a conversation among commissioners in early February about the Discount Zone located at 2031 Shurling Drive. The business asked the commission to approve their application for an alcohol license, but then, some commissioners noted the businesses was across the street from churches.

Now, commissioners Paul Bronson, Seth Clark, and Virgil Watkins are proposing to ban selling alcohol to go if a business is within 100 yards of a church or recreation center. According to the proposal, this applies to vice marts which under county law are small retail stores that sell inexpensive items, but are not gas stations, grocery stores, drug stores, or small box discount shops.

"This is an effort to limit the number of stores that are opening and continuing to open," said Commissioner Virgil Watkins.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas says she's looking forward to considering the ordinance after years of hearing constituents' concerns.

"They always have questions about how close it is, if it's going to interfere with their worship," Lucas said.

Mayor Lester Miller says he is in favor of this type of legislation. However, he wants to see an amendment that protects some businesses.

"I have a problem with a business that has been here for a long period of time, obeying the law, paying property taxes, doing what's required of them on a yearly basis, and then all the sudden, maybe a recreation center or a school opens up within 100 yards of them. Now, suddenly, they're in violation of the law," Miller said.