The National Parks Service has been trying to designate the Ocmulgee National Monument as a national park for a while now.

The parks service told commissioners it would cost $3 million or $4 million to buy some of the properties along Emery Highway and expand the park, but the federal government can’t be the one to purchase the land, it'd need to be the county.

Other people say the money would be well spent like Meryssah Krueger.

Krueger says the Ocmulgee National Monument is one of her favorite places in Macon.

And a short drive away from the park blighted homes litter the area. Daharmin Desai owns a gas station amongst it all. He says the east side of Macon continues to go downhill because of lack of funding.

“It’s become worse, but now since they’ve expanded the Indian Mounds. I hope it'll become better here,” said Desai.

Jim David, superintendent of parks, suggests buying up the blighted properties and expanding the area from 720 acres to 2,800 acres. He says the county could then turn it over to the federal government, but it would cost the county $4 million just to buy the property and more to tear down homes.

Commissioner Virgil Watkins says the money is worth it and suggested the county pay for it through blight bonds.

Desai just bought an abandoned bar across the street and hopes that commissioners spend the money and that the bigger park draws more people to the area.

If the county purchases the land, David says this place would be eligible for national park status.

David he says the county, not the federal government, would have to pay for the expansion.

He says at least one U.S. Senator, James Lankford of Oklahoma, says he doesn't want the federal government to spend more money on buying park land.

David says they could also schedule fundraisers to help Macon-Bibb cover the cost of tearing down nearby properties.

