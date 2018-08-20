Bibb County commissioners plan to restore funding to outside agencies like museums and libraries, but some will not get their full asking price. The Department of Family and Children's Services took some of the biggest cuts.

Commissioners went back to the drawing board Tuesday morning after agreeing to a 3 mill tax increase that would generate $12 million in funds after approving more than $17 million of funding.

Virgil Watkins, chairman of the Operations and Finance committee, had a plan that required more than half of their agencies to make a 13-50 percent cut.

“We are not just funding every little mom and pop outside agency at this point, these are essential -- these are museum, arts, culture, health departments,” said Watkins.

Other commissioners agreed with his plan for the most part.

“Rather than get into this thing where we are pitting on service against another or what's better than this one or that one, we need to approve what the chair has come up with,” said Elaine Lucas.

The largest chunks came to the Georgia Department of Family and Children's Services. They asked for $807,500 but are slated to more than half of that -- $405,626.

Two agencies are tied for the second largest cuts. The Museum of Arts and Sciences and the Tubman Museum. They each asked for $230,000. They will likely only get $180,000 if commissioners approve this plan.

But there were over 24 other outside agencies. Here are the ones facing cuts:

The Macon Bibb Health Department asked for $680,000, but is likely to receive $580,000.

RiverEdge Behavioral Health asked for $403,800, but could receive $350,000.

Macon Transit Authority asked for $2,316,500, but could get receive $2,016,500.

Economic Opportunity Council asked for $98,000, but will take $85,000.

Douglass Theater asked for $100,000, to get $85,000.

Macon Arts alliance asked for $40,000, but could get $35,000.

The Sports Hall of Fame asked for $100,000, but receiving $85,000.

Planning and Zoning asked for $900,000, could take $810,000.

The Urban Development Authority asked for $108,000, to receive $90,000.

Industrial Authority asked for $528,000 dollars, to receive $450,000.

The Land Bank Authority asked for $192,000, but could get $170,000.

Keep Macon Bibb Beautiful asked for $110,000, but could receive $90,000.

The additional agencies are slated to receive the full amount of funding they asked for.

Larry Schlesinger says he wants to help keep the agencies running.

“We just really need to take a closer look at the whole and start finding ways that some of those outside agencies that are able to fundraise can do so,” said Schlesinger.

Elaine Lucas warned this could cause cuts in services they provide, especially DFCS.

“This will hamper their ability and services to help more children -- we’re talking about foster care services,” said Lucas.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on this plan at 5 p.m. on August 21st.

