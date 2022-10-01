In July of 2021, Irene Stubbs was killed in a hit-and-run near her neighborhood while walking along Clinton Road.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County leaders plan to talk Tuesday about renaming a pedestrian-safety program in honor of a hit-and-run victim.

Back in July, Irene Stubbs was killed while walking along Clinton Road.

She was a mother, a grandmother, a friend, or as many would call her, "She was the life of the community," her son Atari Stubbs said.

For over 20 years, Irene Stubbs called Cherry Tree Hill Apartments home.

Atari says she loved everyone there and everyone loved her.

"She was like everybody's mom. When they see this white truck pull up, they'd say, 'There goes Mrs. Stubbs,' even after she passed," Atari said.

In July of 2021, Irene Stubbs was killed in a hit-and-run near her neighborhood.

"It was basically a bad situation. As you could see when you drove down this road, there was no lighting in this area. We have plenty of neighbors that walk up and down this street," Atari said.

On Tuesday, Bibb County leaders will talk about naming a pedestrian safety program in Irene's honor, calling it "Irene's Law."

Commissioner Elaine Lucas says the goal of "Irene's Law" is to reduce the number of pedestrian deaths in Macon.

They hope the program will help improve areas that need it most, and make them more walkable and safer.

Atari agrees, "I think the law will help the community. I mean, you can look around right now at this apartment complex and many apartment complexes around the city that are not lit enough."

He says this program could save many lives.

"It could possibly even stop some of the crime," he said.

Atari Stubbs says he's excited to see what comes of this and he's glad that leaders are making an effort to honor victims like his mother.

If adopted, the policy known as "Complete Streets Policy" would be renamed "Irene's Law."