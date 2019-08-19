MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County plans to spend more than $2.7 million on the county's 17 worst roads that are in most need of repairs.

In March, commissioners voted to put those road projects out for bid, and on Tuesday night they're expected to vote to use the money for those projects.

The longest stretch is four miles along Bethel Church Road, and would cost almost $800,000 alone.

“I’m not taking away from Bethel Church Road or anything, but we definitely need attention on Fulton Mill Road and Rogers Road,” said Loran Smith.

Smith has lived in Lizella for more than a decade and says the county needs more money to complete all the road projects.

County engineer David Forston says they select the roads based on which ones need repairs the most and try to spread the money evenly throughout the county.

Commissioner Joe Allen says he also gets calls about Fulton Mill Road, which is right by Skyview Elementary.

“There’s nothing that doesn’t need work done on it. Some of it needs patching, some of it needs to be overlaid,” said Allen.

He hopes that next year more roads in his district will be chosen, but he says there's only so much money to go around.

More than $2 million of the money for the project comes from a grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county would pull the rest from SPLOST dollars.

