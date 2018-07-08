UPDATE, 9:25 p.m.:

An amendment for a less than 1 mill increase to cover post employment for county employees up to $4 million also failed at the same 4-5 vote. Jones proposed a 2.7 mill increase.

Lucas opposed that increase, saying, “That 2.7 will not work,” and that she would vote no on Jones’ proposal. "We can’t survive on a 2.76 mill increase.”

Valerie Wynn, who ran on the campaign promise not to vote for a tax increase, says she would vote for Jones’ proposal because right now, it’s not feasible not to have a tax increase.

Commissioners Tillman, Watkins, Allen, Lucas, Schlesinger, and Bert Bivins ultimately voted no to Jones’ 2.7 proposed millage increase, tabling it further discussion on another day.

Bibb commissioners have voted against the 4.365 millage rate increase after a third and final public hearing on Bibb County's proposed budget. It failed after commissioners Scotty Shepherd, Joe Allen, Larry Schlesinger, Mallory Jones, and Valerie Wynn all voted no. An additional millage rate could be on the table if reconsidered.

65 people signed up to speak in the meeting's public forum.

Every seat was filled with people who weighed in or waited to see how commissioners would choose to vote on the tax increase of 4.365 mills. Many people echoed a singular statement -- bring back funding for outside agencies.

Commissioners voted to table the discussion on a change in trash collection service giving more power to Advanced Disposal. Commissioner Elaine Lucas supported a motion in favor of returning to county services.

Commissioner Mallory Jones presented a budget with a 2.7 mill increase, and Commissioners Valerie Wynn and Joe Allen both voted to approve the amendment, but it ended in failure.

The vote was supposed to take place after 6 p.m. but ran over due to the public forum.

When the millage rate went up for vote, Mallory Jones stated that he was opposed to the 4.365 mill increase, saying, “That’s bologna, it’s never been between a tax increase and the libraries or public transit.” Jones wanted cuts made to the current proposal to keep funding but decreasing the amount.

The millage rate increase needed support from at least 5 commissioners to pass, and several had already said that Mayor Reichert's proposed increase is too big.

