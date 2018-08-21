In a 6-3 vote Tuesday night, Bibb commissioners voted to restore funding to outside agencies.

Commissioners Joe Allen, Mallory Jones, and Valerie Wynn voted no, while Scotty Shepherd voted yes.

After adopting a 3-mill increase last week, they needed to determine how much funding could return to outside agencies and had to make some major cuts.

The largest chunks came to the Georgia Department of Family and Children's Services. They asked for $807,500 but are slated to receive a little more than half of that -- $405,626.

Two agencies are tied for the second largest cuts. The Museum of Arts and Sciences and the Tubman Museum.

They each asked for $230,000. They will likely only get $180,000.

But there are 24 other outside agencies. Here are the ones facing cuts:

The Macon Bibb Health Department asked for $680,000, but is likely to receive $580,000.

RiverEdge Behavioral Health asked for $403,800, but could receive $350,000.

Macon Transit Authority asked for $2,316,500, but could get receive $2,016,500.

Economic Opportunity Council asked for $98,000, but will take $85,000.

Douglass Theater asked for $100,000, to get $85,000.

Macon Arts alliance asked for $40,000, but could get $35,000.

The Sports Hall of Fame asked for $100,000, but receiving $85,000.

Planning and Zoning asked for $900,000, could take $810,000.

The Urban Development Authority asked for $108,000, to receive $90,000.

Industrial Authority asked for $528,000 dollars, to receive $450,000.

The Land Bank Authority asked for $192,000, but could get $170,000.

Keep Macon Bibb Beautiful asked for $110,000, but could receive $90,000.

The additional agencies are slated to receive the full amount of funding they asked for.

Here is how the commissioners voted:

Valerie Wynn - No

Larry Schlesinger - Yes

Mallory Jones ​​​​​​- No

Bert Bivens - Yes

Elaine Lucas - Yes

Scotty Shepherd - Yes

Joe Allen - No

Virgil Watkins - Yes

Al Tillman - Yes

