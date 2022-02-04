Bibb coroner needs help finding homeless veteran's family

William Guthrie was found unconscious at the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. and he later died at the hospital.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County's coroner is looking for help in finding the next of kin for a homeless veteran.

He says William Shane Guthrie, 63, was found unconscious Thursday at the Dollar Tree Store on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard. He later died at a Macon hospital.

He had a Department of Veterans Affairs ID card, and his last known address was in Columbus, said Jones.

The coroner said if he can't locate Guthrie's next of kin, he'll try to arrange his burial himself. He says Guthrie is eligible for a spot in a veterans cemetery.

"If I have to raise the money for a decent casket myself, I'll do it," he said. "This man fought for our freedom."

Anybody with information on Guthrie can contact Jones at (478) 256-6716.