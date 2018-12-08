According to Bibb County Chief Coroner, Leon Jones, 55-year old Spencer Craig Corliss was found dead Sunday afternoon at the America's Best Value Inn on Romeiser Drive in Macon.

Jones says it appears Corliss died of a drug overdose and that drug paraphernalia, including a syringe, was found inside the motel room.

It's believed that Corliss is from Albany. Jones says he needs help finding next of kin for the victim.

If you know Corliss or his family, you can contact the coroner's office at 478-256-6716.

