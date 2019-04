MACON, Ga. — Bibb County's coroner needs help finding the next of kin for a man found dead in his home Wednesday morning.

According to Leon Jones, he is Felton Watts, age 66.

He was dead for about 8 to 10 hours when he was found in his home on 1333 Triple Hill Drive, Jones said.

He said Watts had a history of medical problems and apparently died of natural causes. There are no signs of foul play.

Anybody with information on Watts can call Jones at (478) 256-6716.