Bibb coroner says heavy rains may have contributed to death of woman found off of Elm Street

Norma Christina Cannon died at 47 years old.

MACON, Ga. — A woman was found dead Monday at a creek located off Elm and Fifth streets.

She was found by a gentleman who thought she was sleeping when he saw her at first, according to Bibb County Sheriff's Office Coroner Leon Jones.

"She was found by a gentleman that saw her Sunday," Jones said. "He told us that he thought she was resting. He saw her Sunday. He came back Monday morning, and she was in the same position, and he notified the authorities."

Jones thought she was homeless. He said the creek was full of mud and lots of water after the weekend, and she could have been a victim of the heavy rain that caused flash flooding.

"It's a good 60 or 70 yards back from the road down there," Jones said. "It's treacherous down there, a lot of mud, a lot of water and everything because it rained Sunday."

He said he used to see Norma Christina Cannon some times and give her money.

After speaking to Tammy Cannon, Norma's sister, Cannon says she wasn't homeless. She said her and her sister lived together.

Cannon said her sister had mental health problems, and suffered a breakdown about a month ago.

She was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent downtown. Cannon said she was told her sister would remain under observation until they could find a bed for her at a crisis center.

When she called a couple weeks back, she was no longer in the hospital. Cannon said she didn't know where her sister was until family members saw the Facebook post.

Jones said there were no signs of foul play, and the autopsy was done on Thursday. They are waiting on toxicology to get her cause of death.