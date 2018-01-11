The Bibb County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the next of kin for a man who was found dead in his Macon apartment Thursday.

Coroner Leon Jones says 62-year-old Willie Holmes was found dead in apartment C-12 at Park Slope Apartments located at 4406 Chambers Road.

Jones says it appears that Holmes died several weeks ago.

Right now, they are unable to find any of his relatives to notify.

Jones says they are still investigating to find the cause of death.

Anyone with information about Holmes' next of kin should contact Coroner Leon Jones at (478) 256-6716.

