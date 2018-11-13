A body found at the Raintree Apartments off Graham Road in east Macon is being investigated as a ‘suspicious death.’

According to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, they are waiting on a search warrant to enter the apartment.

He says, so far, they are not sure if the death is due to natural causes or is a homicide, but they are treating it as suspicious until they receive the search warrant.

Reporter Wanya Reese is at the scene and this story will be updated when more information is available at 13wmaz.com

© 2018 WMAZ