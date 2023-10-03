All Bibb County after-school programs canceled due to weather

A level 3 severe weather threat is in effect for most of Central Georgia according to the 13WMAZ weather team.

MACON, Ga. — All after-school programs in Bibb County are canceled on Monday due to weather, according to an email from Bibb Schools chief communications officer Stephanie Hartley.

"Due to the potential for inclement weather, today's After-School Programs have been canceled at Bibb County Schools. Athletics are not impacted at this time," the email said.

A level 3 severe weather threat is in effect for most of Central Georgia on Monday. It includes Macon, Warner Robins, Perry, Dublin, and Forsyth among others, according to the 13WMAZ weather team.

Damaging winds are the biggest concern. Large hail will be in the picture as well. Watch for these storms between 4-9 p.m.

