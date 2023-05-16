Bibb County animal shelters offering free pet adoptions for month of May

You have to fill out an application with basic information, and the adoption process takes about 30 minutes.

MACON, Ga. — If you want to adopt a pet soon, two shelters are having free pet adoption this month.

The Macon-Bibb County Animal Shelter and bondable pups are both participating in the free adoption.

They say you have to fill out an application with basic information, and the adoption process takes about 30 minutes.

Tracey Weathers with Macon-Bibb says they are hosting the free adoption event because of the increase in animals at the shelter.

"With Spring coming up, we've got an influx of puppies and kittens, and so we really need to make room here at our facility, so we decided we would do free adoptions for the month of May for an approved adopter," Weathers said.

If you're interested in adopting, you can stop by Bibb Animal Services at 4214 Fulton Mill Road.

They're open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.