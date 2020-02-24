MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Animal Welfare is back open. This is the news several shelter employees have been waiting for.

"It's weird not having any animals in here for four months other than just a few legal holds," said Tracey Belew, the shelter manager.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture issued a "stop order" after an inspection found problems with overcrowding, cleanliness, and maintenance. At the time of that inspection, they were already 50 animals over capacity.

After an inspection earlier this month, the Georgia Department of Agriculture says the shelter was up to par to reopen.

"We had to get a back log of the cases that were sort of lingering of pick ups and that sort of thing while the shelter was closed," Sheriff David Davis said.

Davis says Georgia Department of Agriculture inspectors gave them the okay to open their doors. However, not all of the problems inspectors found in October were fully resolved.

"They knew there were some things that were deficient from the last inspection, some cleanliness issues, some structural issues," Davis said.

Structural issues include how the kennels were constructed. Inspectors told the county some kennels were too close to each other. The state gave the shelter 90 days to fix those issues.

An issue they don't have anymore is overcrowding. This is because for the last four months, no animals were coming in and none were leaving. Davis says they still have to monitor how many animals they're taking in.

"We are on a very hard cap of population," Davis said.

Their capacity is 80 dogs and 40 cats.

"We got to watch how we do our pick ups when animals are out stray on the street," Davis said.

He says they'll need the public's help though.

"[We need] the rescues and the volunteers to come in and adopt a pet. Adopt a dog. Adopt a cat. Get a shelter pet," Davis said.

One of those rescues is Elizabeth Barker-Bracewell.

"I'm doing a transport up north to a humane society," Barker-Bracewell said. "Ready to go on a freedom ride? Yes I do," she said, playing with a dog.

On Wednesday, Milo and Prima went for what the shelter calls their 'freedom ride.'

"The group here comes together with rescue groups all over the place from Florida all the way up to Maine to help get sweet babies out of here and to help get them good homes," Barker-Bracewell said.

It's something Davis and the shelter says they hope to find for all of these animals.

Davis says under no circumstances do they want to do any unneeded euthanizations to keep the shelter under capacity. It's the main reason he says why adoptions are so crucial.

Under an agreement with the Department of Agriculture, the county must stay under capacity for the next three years to keep their shelter license.

If you'd like to adopt a shelter pet, you can visit Animal Welfare on Fulton Mill Road in Macon.

