MACON, Ga. — Despite having 200 animals in their shelter, Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare is making room to help families evacuating from Hurricane Dorian.

"We're taking hurricane evacuees' pets. We know a lot of places won't allow them to take their pets with them to hotels, shelters, and what not, so we will actually house them here in our facility for the duration of the hurricane," said shelter manager Tracey Belew said.

They've cleared out some offices and conference rooms to set up space for kennels.

"We can hold about 50 animals comfortably and then anything extra we're working with the sheriff's office at the Bondable Pups program downtown and we'll divert them there once we get full," Belew said.

She says they took in 10 pets during Hurricane Michael and during Irma, they held about 60, so they're prepared to help those feeling the effects of Hurricane Dorian.

"Evacuees...we know they're going to get into town at different hours, so we're open 24/7 for them to bring their animals in," Belew said.

She hopes to give evacuating families one less thing to worry about.

"Animals are family, and it's important to be able to bring your whole family with you in the event of an emergency, so that's why we're here. We're here to help," she added.

Belew says families who drop off their pets are allowed to visit them from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

She says anyone who'd like to donate pet supplies can drop them off at the shelter or call 478-621-6774.

