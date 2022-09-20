Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon

Mayor Lester Miller says the plans include a shopping center, hotel, possible medical offices, and more than 800 homes.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex.

The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Miller says the plans include a shopping center, hotel, possible medical offices, and more than 800 homes.

He says they'll pay for the land with $10 million in SPLOST funds and more than $3 million from the regular budget, but the county expects it will generate more than $350 million in private investment.