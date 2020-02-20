MACON, Ga. — On Wednesday night, 13 students and teachers were honored from 12 public and private schools in Bibb County for the Star Student-Teacher Achievement Banquet.

Students nominated must be a graduating high school senior with the highest score on a single SAT test date, and be in the top 10 percent or among the top 10 students of his or her class based on grade point average.

Each school selects a nominee, then they choose their Star Teacher to share this honor with.

A program-wide winner is announced at the banquet.

Academy for Classical Education student Antonia Kopp won the 2020 title.

She says her academic success comes from many years in Mitchell Wachtel's classroom.

"Mr. Wachtel just explains everything so well, makes everything very clear, and very hardworking and generous with his time," says Kopp.

Wachtel says Kopp deserves to take home the title. "What I'm doing isn't just going into some void, but it's appreciated. It makes me feel like what I'm doing matters."

Kopp will now move on to compete for the region title. That banquet is set for March 23rd.

The other school's STAR students and teachers include:

Central Fellowship Christian Academy

Shaylan Patterson with teacher, Deborah Walsh

Central High School

A'Naiya Johnson with teacher, Hannah Freel

Covenant Academy

Jake Douthit with teacher, Amanda McGhee

First Presbyterian Day School- TIE

Austin Murray with teacher, Johnathan Baker, and Camden Lashley with teacher Joy Baxley

Howard High School

Harley Yopp with teacher, Katherine Thompson

Mount de Sales Academy

George Pearson with teacher, Brandon Read

Northeast High School

Nia James with teacher, Jarred Moore

Southwest Magnet HS & Law Academy

Channing Byrd with teacher, Dominique Lane

Stratford Academy

Chidozie Nwabuebo with teacher, Luke Harrington

Tattnall Square Academy

Jessica Norwood with teacher, Carolyn Smothers

RELATED: My Teacher is Tops: Jenna Maddox

RELATED: Dublin City Schools' first African-American superintendent

RELATED: My Teacher is Tops: Maj. Bailey Smith

RELATED: 'One of the best moments of my life': Dublin band student to march in California's Rose Parade

RELATED: School of the Week: Houston County Career Academy

RELATED: School of the Week: Bleckley County Success Academy

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.