'A big deal': Bibb County public safety workers grateful for approved pay incentive

Beginning January 2022, workers will receive annual incentives

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County public safety workers who've worked ten years or more for the county should see $2,500 to $5,500 starting January 1st.

"It was like a blessing," Sergeant Kim Rose said.

Rose has worked for Bibb County for 23 years and says she was considering calling it quits.

"I was thinking about retiring next year, but now but I'm not going to now, but not only is it going to give us the money in January, but it's also going to increase our pension, which was a big deal," she said.

Down at the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, Captain Dusty Cox and Lieutenant Daniel Wimberly have at least 40 years of experience between them. For Cox, the incentive is an opportunity to keep staff.

"Now I feel like we got something for them to look forward to down the road, something to offer them to keep them here, so we don't just keep this cycle of wasting tax dollars to train them," Cox said.

For Wimberly, it's a chance to spend more time with his family.

"I have a part-time job -- a small landscaping business -- and I spend a lot of time doing that kind of stuff, and this little bit of extra money will definitely help me spend time with my family," he said.

Sheriff David Davis says it was important for the county to approve this to show workers they are appreciated.

"We want to show public safety employees that they are valued, and their works are appreciated. Plus, for those tenured employees that have been here for ten years or more that may have been thinking about retiring or leaving for other jobs, that now there's something here to get them to stay," Davis explained.

To that, the workers say "Thank you."

"I would like to say, 'Thank you,' to the mayor, to the sheriff, to the commissioners," Rose said.