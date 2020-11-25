They first counted the ballots on election night, then again for last week's audit and now for the recount President Trump requested on Saturday

MACON, Ga. — Right now, counties across Georgia are counting their ballots for the Presidential race for the third time.

First was on election night, then again for last week's audit and now for the recount that President Trump requested on Saturday.

Macon-Bibb Election employees started scanning 71,000 ballots a little after 1 p.m. on Tuesday and continued until 8 p.m.

"I think the morale is fairly high here," says Chairman Mike Kaplan.

Bibb County poll workers have become all too familiar with these ballots this election cycle, but Kaplan says he's proud of their work .

"They know what they're doing. They know they're doing a good job, and hopefully, these numbers we come back with again will prove that once again."

Unlike the audit completed last week by hand, this one will be done with machines, which means it should be faster, with fewer people involved.

"We will first go through the 20,000 or so absentee ballots," says Kaplan. "Once we get through the absentee ballots, the rest of them go very fast."

Houston County decided to hold off on their count of 75,000 until after Thanksgiving.

Andy Holland says they wanted to keep working on sending out absentee ballots for the January 5th runoff before they switch gears and start the recount.

Kaplan says he thinks they'll be finished by Wednesday night, but if not, they'll take Thanksgiving off and start again Monday morning.

Kaplan says he is confident the numbers will come back the same as they did for the audit.

"I'm looking forward to it being over, this election, and moving on to the next one. Early voting starts December 14th."

Just like with the audit, there are two Democrat and two Republican poll watchers in the room while the ballots are being scanned.

Kaplan says he wants this process to be as transparent as possible.