Bibb County Board of Education approves proposed 2024 budget

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Board of Education approved the superintendent's proposed 2024 budget Thursday.

According to our partners with Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism, the board approved the budget which includes salary increases for certified staff, custodians, bus drivers, and school nutrition employees.

It also includes more school staffing, thanks to an increase in enrollment.

Mercer CCJ reports the budget saves $600,000 in operational expenses.

At this stage, the budget won't determine how much in property taxes you pay.