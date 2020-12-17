Bibb County Board of Elections moves to add weekend day of early voting

Voters can now vote in the runoff election on Saturday, Dec. 19 at the three early voting locations in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — People in Bibb County can now cast their votes in the Jan. 2021 runoff election this Saturday.

Late Thursday afternoon, the Bibb County Board of Elections voted 4-1 to add a Saturday voting day.

That means early voting will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all three early voting locations in Bibb on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Thursday’s vote comes after voting rights groups filed lawsuits against Bibb, Clarke, Houston and Paulding counties for not offering early voting on a Saturday in the runoff.

The lawsuits ask the court to order those counties to allow voting on Dec. 19, Dec. 31 and on Jan. 4, 2021.

Bibb election chair Mike Kaplan told 13WMAZ that the law doesn’t require a specific number of days nor does it require Saturday voting in a runoff election.

The addresses for the three early voting locations in Bibb County are:

Bibb County Board of Elections at 2525 Pio Nono Ave;

Elaine Lucas Senior Center at 132 Willie Smokie Glover Dr;

Theron Ussery Park Community Center at 815 N Macon Park Dr.