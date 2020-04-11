MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Board of Elections says voting procedures were extremely smooth Tuesday.
People were still coming to drop off their absentee ballots after 6 p.m., and the Board of Elections says they didn't have any technical problems throughout the day. At 7 p.m., they will begin counting, starting with the 20,000-plus absentee ballots they received. After those, the 34,000 in-person early votes will be counted. In total, the board says about 54,000 people voted earlly, which is more than half of the total number of registered voters in the county.
Christopher Collins, a first-time voter, says he knew the election was important.
"I thought about my past, the people in my past, my ancestors, and how much they fought and how they were hated against, not having their voices heard, so I decided, for my ancestors and those people in my past, to let my voice be heard," Collins said.