Bibb County Board of Elections to discuss moving polling location on Shurling Drive

The proposal says 4,000 registered voters will be affected.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections is set to discuss moving a polling location in east Macon on Monday.

They're considering moving it from Saint Matthew Baptist Church at 1211 Shurling Drive, down the road to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia at 1301 Shurling drive.

That's right next to Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School.

The proposal says 4,000 registered voters will be affected.