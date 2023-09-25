Bibb County Campus Police Chief to retire at the end of September

In over 20 years, Bibb County Campus Police Chief Russell Bentley said his main mission is to ensure quality security throughout schools and the community.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Campus Police Chief is set to retire at the end of September.

In over 20 years, Bibb County Campus Police Chief Russell Bentley said his main mission is to ensure quality security throughout the community and especially within the schools.

Chief Bentley is a former Macon police sergeant and worked with their undercover narcotics team, patrol division, and more. After retiring once, he returned to work monitoring school police units throughout Georgia after becoming the school district's Campus Police Chief.

Now, he says he's really retiring.

"We want to be one of the safest districts in the nation," Chief Bentley said. "Each and every year, we're adding additional components to make this a safer district."

Chief Bentley spends most of his time at Westside High School. Throughout his time there, he's helped implement updated cameras, intercoms, and emergency systems throughout the schools.

They've also added metal detectors in all high, middle, and elementary schools for students and staff to have that extra layer of security and safety.

"The bells and whistles are support, but it's the people that are doing the day-to-day, boots on the ground, collaborating with our administrators, collaborating with our school-based staff, working together for the students," Chief Bentley said.

For Spoon Risper, Westside High School's head football coach, he finds Chief Bently's involvement with the students and their safety as something special.

"He's such a good leader in our building," Coach Risper said. "That's why the kids respect him because they know that he's watching so that's a good thing to have."

For Chief Bently, it's bittersweet but his commitment to serving his community is something that will never end.

"It's been a good run, but the race is not over," he said.

Chief Bentley plans to rest and take more time for himself during his retirement, although he may make a trip to Hawaii for a behavioral threat assessment training.