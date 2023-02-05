x
Bibb County celebrates demolition of 500th blighted house

The demolition will also help clear the way for the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park's land donated to the Muskogee Creek Nation.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County has hit a milestone of 500 demolished  properties in just 2 years.

Tuesday, county leaders celebrated the blight fight that's literally clearing the path for two projects, including the Mill Hill East Macon Arts Village.

Crews knocked down two houses in the 300-block of DeWitt Street in east Macon.

The demolition will also help clear the way for the proposed Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park because the house was on land that the county is donating to the Muskogee Creek Nation.

