Bibb County clears out homeless camp near downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County work crews stepped in Wednesday to clear out a camp of homeless people near the city’s downtown. It started around 10 a.m. in the woods between Spring Street and Riverside Drive.

Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore says county social services visited the camp two weeks ago and called it a health hazard.

He says they found unsanitary conditions and several open fires. Floore says the county notified the people there last week they would be clearing out the site.

They’re offering people transportation to emergency housing like at the Brookdale Resource Center, and they’re providing help in hauling people’s belongings.

