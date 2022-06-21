Bibb commission approves 2023 FY budget

The Bibb County Commission has passed Mayor Lester Miller's budget for 2023.

MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, Bibb County Commission passed Mayor Lester Miller's budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

Our partners at Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism report that the commissioners approved the $198 million budget.

A big chunk of the budget -- more than $80 million -- will go towards public safety.

Another top priority for the mayor is improving pedestrian safety, and

the county is investing $500,000 in that area this year.

Miller's budget also focuses on expanding funding to code enforcement

and increasing money to the industrial authority and urban development authority.