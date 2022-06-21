Bibb commission approves 2023 FY budget

MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, Bibb County Commission passed Mayor Lester Miller's budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
Our partners at Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism report that the commissioners approved the $198 million budget.
A big chunk of the budget -- more than $80 million -- will go towards public safety.
Another top priority for the mayor is improving pedestrian safety, and
the county is investing $500,000 in that area this year.
Miller's budget also focuses on expanding funding to code enforcement
and increasing money to the industrial authority and urban development authority.
OTHER PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: