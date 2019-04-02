Mary May lives in a subdivision near Idle Hour country club with her two dogs.

When she wants to walk them around the neighborhood, she has to walk them on the road.

“A sidewalk would give the area a real sense of community and real safety for people who want to walk their children or their dogs,” said May.

Commissioner Joe Allen is sponsoring a proposal which would require contractors building subdivisions in Bibb County to put sidewalks on at least one side of the road.

“Macon's got a lot of issues that they should be taking care of, and this is just one of them,” said Allen.

The contractors would pay to put the sidewalks in, but it would increase the cost of the person buying the home.

Tom Ellington serves on Bibb County's pedestrian safety review board. He says it’s a good idea.

“It doesn't address problems that currently exist, but at the very least, doesn't compound those problems with other things down the road,” said Ellington.

Ellington says the county's pedestrian fatalities normally occur on roads with traffic moving faster than 20 mph, not necessarily in residential neighborhoods.

May says given the option, she would have wanted the neighborhood to add a sidewalk -- anything for her fur babies.

“I really think it'd be money well spent, and in the long run, they'd be glad,” said May.